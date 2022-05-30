Northampton Saints legend Tom Wood is to hang up his boots after more than a decade with the club.

The 35-year-old flanker has spent the last 12 seasons playing in black, green and gold, during which time he made 240 appearances and scored 22 tries.

Coventry-born Wood joined the Saints in 2010 following a stint with Worcester Warriors and became a member of the revered "200 club" in 2019.

He will retire at the end of the 2021/22 season.

He also earned 50 caps for England, appearing at two Rugby World Cups, captaining his country three times, and helping the Red Rose to Six Nations triumphs in 2011 and 2017.

Wood has been out since February with a shoulder injury which he picked up against Leicester Tigers.

Reflecting on his career with the Saints, he said it had been a privilege to play in black, green and gold, adding: "Obviously, retiring is a difficult and emotional decision for any player.

"I've not been able to make as much of a contribution on the pitch as I’d have liked this season due to injury, but that’s the nature of professional sport.

"I'm very proud of my playing career with both Saints and England, and I want to thank all of Saints' supporters who have embraced me during my time here."

Tom Wood. Credit: PA

Northampton Saints' Director of Rugby, Chris Boyd, said the flanker had been an "incredible competitor".

"In my tenure at Saints, Woody has brought a massive amount of experience and leadership quality to our group – not to mention giving 100 per cent every time he plays," he said.

"You can’t overstate the contribution he’s made on the field, and if you look at his entire career in Northampton, there aren’t many people who have done more for the jersey in the history of the club.

“In any organisation – elite sport or otherwise – it is so important to have people within that are deeply, emotionally connected to that organisation.

“Woody’s that sort of guy; he's been an incredible competitor and the ultimate team man."

Former England head coach Stuart Lancaster said: "It was a privilege to have coached Tom for a large part of his international career.

"He was tough, uncompromising, and skilful and held himself and others to the highest of standards.

"His longevity as a player is a testament to his professionalism and commitment and I am certain with all the qualities he has, whichever path he chooses next, he will have success."

In a career laden with silverware, he claimed the Gallagher Premiership in 2014 and European Challenge Cup the same year, the Premiership Rugby Cup in 2019, and helped the club reach the Heineken Cup final in 2011.