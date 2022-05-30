A woman awoke to find a stranger sexually assaulting her in her bed after he had broken into her house.

Matthew Parsons, got into the woman's house on 30 October, found her room, climbed into her bed and then assaulted her, after a party that the woman had attended with her friends.

After returning home from the party, she went to bed fully clothed but later that night woke to find Parsons in her bed with his arm across her chest. Her bottoms had been pulled down and her top was on the floor, said police.

Parsons, of Kemsley Drive in Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire, was given a two-year jail sentence at Luton Crown Court on 20 May after admitting a charge of sexual assault. He was also given a restraining order against the victim.

The woman, who was aged in her 30s, told the court in a victim impact statement the experience had left her so scared that she is afraid to close her eyes as she washes her hair.

She said: “I have no escape and no opportunity to forget what happened. I’m plagued with tension headaches and palpitations, and now have a fear of being alone.

“I dread having a shower. I won’t do it unless there’s someone at home with me. The second I get in I’m scared a stranger will come into the house. I don’t close my eyes any more when I wash my hair because I don’t want to risk those three seconds of not being ready to defend myself if someone walks in.

“I used to sleep well. Now I wake up most nights paranoid. When I hear a noise, visions come back of that night, waking up seeing that man’s face in my bed. Some nights I’m frozen, unable to move through the fear.

"Some nights, I have so much energy from being in constant survival mode, I’ll get up and check every door in the house is locked and that there is no one else in my home.

“I will never truly know what he did to me before I woke up. It plays over and over in my mind and makes me feel ill.”

Investigating officer Gillian Cook-Smith said: “This whole experience has left the victim, a once confident and independent woman, understandably traumatised.

“I would like to commend her for the extraordinary bravery she’s shown, not only in reporting this to us, but also in providing a hugely powerful victim impact statement and having the courage to read this out in court.

“This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable. I really hope that this outcome will give other women the courage to report such incidents to the police.”

