A teenager has appeared in court accused of murdering a student as he returned home from his school prom.

Kajetan Migdal, 18, was stabbed during an attack on Cutty's Lane in Stevenage on Friday May 27. He died later in hospital.

Patrick Sharp, who is also 18, is charged with murder, possession of cocaine, possession of a bladed article, and attempted robbery.

He appeared at St Albans Magistrates' Court wearing a grey tracksuit and spoke only to give his age and address.

The teenager was remanded in custody and will appear at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday June 1.

Police said they were still appealing for witnesses and urged anyone who had not yet spoken to officers to come forward.

Counsellors have been brought in to support students at John Henry Newman Catholic School in Stevenage, where Kajetan was a pupil.

A tribute from the teenage victim's family said: "Kajetan was a loving, joy-filled young man with a bright future. He was known for his love of dance, animals, hard work and caring friendships.

"As a high achiever academically and in his hobbies, he was set for big things. He had just finished school and had his life to look forward to. The entire family is devastated at the loss of a much-loved family member, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him."