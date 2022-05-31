Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Kevin Chapman's car crashed and burst into flames

A drag racer escaped unscathed after his car crashed and erupted into flames in front of crowds at a drag-racing strip.

Kevin Chapman was competing in the 10,000 horsepower "Funny Car" at the Santa Pod Raceway in Northamptonshire when it spun and crashed into the track walls.

Crowds held their breath as they watched the vehicle burst into flames as it ended up on its roof, the bodywork shorn off, and its safety parachutes deployed.

But Mr Chapman, who was the Funny Car Cup series' defending champion, climbed out without any injuries.

A spokesman for Santa Pod Raceway in Wellingborough said the safety equipment in the car - including a roll cage, multi-layered fire suit and crash helmet - was thought to have protected him from the worst of the impact.

Early investigations suggest a loose body panel may have jammed the Ford Mustang-bodied car's fuel injector mechanism.

Funny Cars were developed in America in the late 1960s and their nitromethane V8 engines can reach 300mph in just four seconds.

The weekend saw the second round of Santa Pod's Funny Car Cup series taking part at the Wellingborough racetrack.

Mr Chapman, from Bury St Edmunds, had already won the first round at Easter.

Santa Pod Raceway is a quarter-mile drag racing strip which hosts about 80 events a year, and calls itself the European home of drag racing.

It was converted from a disused US Air Force base in 1966 and christened Santa Pod - Santa to evoke the spirit of Southern California and Pod for Podington, the name of the airfield and closest village.