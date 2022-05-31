Fire investigators are going door to door to try to establish the cause of a fire which killed an 18-year-old man and left five other people in hospital.

Police and fire officers launched an inquiry following the blaze at Staniforth Road in Thetford, Norfolk, on Sunday.

Four people were taken to the West Suffolk Hospital, including an 18-year-old man who had been inside the property and died on Monday.

Two other people were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

Fire crews battled to put out the fire on Sunday. Credit: BPM Media

A post-mortem examination will be carried out on Wednesday to establish the exact cause of the teenager's death.

In the meantime, fire investigators have returned to the scene and are going door-to-door speaking to neighbours in an attempt to work out what happened.