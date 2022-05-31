A 35-year-old man has admitted killing a pensioner during a bungled robbery as he walked home from the pub four years ago.

Clive Wyard was found collapsed on his driveway in Ipswich in July 2018 with a fractured skull as well as black eyes and cuts to his lip, cheek and body.

He was taken to hospital, but died 12 days later from a severe head injury and a bleed on the brain.

After a year of investigations, police in Suffolk decided to treat Mr Wyard's death as murder and in July 2019 arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the death.

In May 2021, Rhys Burroughs, previously of Colchester Road in Ipswich, was charged with murder and attempted robbery.

He has now pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter and attempted robbery following a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court.

Police said Mr Wyard had left the Royal George pub on Colchester Road just after midnight on 20 July 2018 and took around 20 minutes walking to his home on Valley Road.

CCTV footage from the Royal George pub showed Clive Wyard in the hours before he was attacked Credit: Suffolk Police

He was found on his driveway at 7.15am that day.

Detectives found evidence that linked Burroughs to the crime scene.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "[Burroughs'] guilty pleas today are an admission that he assaulted and injured Mr Wyard during an attempted robbery and although he attests he did not intend to kill him, his actions that night were undeniably the cause of his death."

Burroughs, who is serving a prison term for another offence, will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday 5 September.