He's preparing to play in front of thousands in two of the biggest events of the jubilee weekend, returning to the venue of gigs which defined a generation.

But before his Knebworth homecoming, Liam Gallagher still had time for a wander around Stevenage - and pass judgement on the town's "outrageously good" Marks and Spencer.

The singer is gearing up for two gigs at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire, the site of his most famous gigs with Oasis, when they played to more than 250,000 fans over two nights in 1996.

He also told his followers on Twitter he had been "having a mooch" around Knebworth ahead of the gigs on Friday and Saturday, when he will be supported by the likes of Kasabian, Paolo Nutini and Michael Kiwanuka.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to descend on the Tudor mansion and gardens over the weekend to attend the gigs.

Before that, Gallagher will play the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, home to his beloved Manchester City.

Tickets for the Knebworth shows sold out within a day, and will be the biggest shows of Gallagher's solo career so far.

His fourth studio album C'mon You Know was released on Friday, with the singer bidding for a fourth solo number one album - a tally that would equal that of his brother Noel.

When Oasis played Knebworth House over two nights in 1996, they were at the height of their Britpop fame, England had just hosted Euro 96 and New Labour was months away from taking power under Tony Blair.

The mood of the time was captured in a 2021 documentary to mark the 25th anniversary of the gigs.