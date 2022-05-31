A man in his 70s was punched in the face by a balaclava-wearing e-scooter rider as he left a hospital and headed to his car.

The victim was assaulted as he walked along Victoria Promenade in Northampton on Tuesday, 24 May.

Two people riding electric scooters approached him as he walked from Northampton General Hospital and headed towards St John's car park.

One rider seemed to deliberately ride his scooter at the man while the second punched him in the face, causing him to fall against a wall and injure his arm. His glasses were also damaged.

The attackers rode away on dark-coloured e-scooters wearing dark clothing, including balaclavas, towards Albion Place.

Police want to hear from anyone who would have been in the area around 10.45am and area appealing for motorists to check their dash-cam footage.