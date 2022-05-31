Snape Maltings concert hall in Suffolk granted grade two listed status

A concert hall in Suffolk has been granted grade two listed status.

Snape Maltings, which is home to the Aldeburgh Festival that starts on Friday, was officially opened by the Queen in 1967.

The historic buildings being protected are part of a legacy of the industrial era with a former granary too.

The buildings have been listed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on the advice of Historic England.

Now listed at Grade II are the Britten Pears Building and Former Turning Gallery, and the Former Granaries.

The Snape Maltings site near Saxmundham was bought in 1841 by businessman Newson Garrett (1812-1893).

By 1844, Garrett had created large warehouses and an extensive malting operation at Snape and was sending 17,000 quarts of barley a year to London and Newcastle brewers.

New buildings erected between around 1846 and 1859 were reputedly designed by Garrett and constructed using red and white brick from his own brickworks at Aldeburgh.

The site went into decline after the Second World War and was put up for sale in 1965.

The largest of the former malthouses was acquired by the manager of the Aldeburgh Festival (founded in 1948 by the composer Benjamin Britten, singer Peter Pears and opera librettist/theatrical director Eric Crozier) and was converted into a concert hall and recording studio.

Snape Maltings Concert Hall was opened by Her Majesty The Queen in June 1967.

It is owned and run by the pioneering music, arts and heritage charity, Britten Pears Arts.

Britten Pears Arts Chief Operating Officer Harry Young said: “We are so pleased that the site’s listing status has been updated and that Snape Maltings Concert Hall has been listed at Grade II* in recognition of its importance and national significance. We consider it a huge privilege to be custodians of this special site, always guided by the vision of our founders Benjamin Britten and Peter Pears.”

Eilíse McGuane, Historic England Listing Adviser said: “This has been a wonderful opportunity to explore and further understand the important industrial, social and cultural history of the Snape Maltings site, formerly the largest malting site in Suffolk, and now a world-famous performance venue and centre of excellence in musical provision. Thanks to the foresight of East Suffolk Council and the Britten Pears Arts team at Snape Maltings, the fascinating stories of these remarkable buildings can be told in more detail and enjoyed by generations to come.”

Cllr David Ritchie, East Suffolk's cabinet member for Planning and Coastal Management said: “The historical and architectural significance of Snape Maltings cannot be understated – and nor can the importance of these buildings being listed on the advice of Historic England. I'm thrilled to know that this jewel in the crown of East Suffolk will be afforded special protection and granted further security for the enjoyment of future generations. We requested a review of the buildings by Historic England in order to help define their special value. On behalf of East Suffolk Council, I'd like to thank everyone involved in the process, as well as those responsible for maintaining its position as a globally celebrated venue.”