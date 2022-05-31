Skip to content

Teenager dies and five more in hospital after house fire in Thetford

An 18-year-old man has died following a house fire in Thetford.

The fire happened at a property in Staniforth Road on Sunday evening (May 29th).

Four people were taken to West Suffolk Hospital, including the 18-year-old man who died yesterday afternoon. Two other people were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation and a further person was discharged at scene.

Police and fire are carrying out a joint investigation into the circumstances which led up to the incident.

