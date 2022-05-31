Two men have died after a crash on the A11.

The collision happened near Mildenhall, Suffolk, at 12.10pm on Monday 30 May.

A white Maxus flatbed vehicle, a red Range Rover Sport and a Scania lorry collided on the southbound carriageway between Elveden and Barton Mills.

Police, ambulance and Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene, but the driver and passenger of the Maxus flatbed were both confirmed dead at the scene.

The A11 was closed in both directions and remained shut for almost six hours, with the northbound carriageway reopening at around 6pm.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses and those with dashcams who were driving in the area to come forward.