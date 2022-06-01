A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a three-vehicle crash which has closed a busy dual carriageway - the second serious collision on the road within 48 hours.

Emergency services were called to a serious collision on the A11 near Mildenhall in Suffolk at 10.30am on Wednesday.

Police said the crash involved a lorry and two cars.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance, having sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the lorry was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

Both carriageways of the A11 have been closed - northbound between Barton Mills and Elveden, and southbound between Thetford and Barton Mills.

The A11 is one of the main routes through Norfolk and Suffolk, with both counties expecting an influx of holiday-makers over the four-day Platinum Jubilee holiday weekend.

The crash is the second in three days to have happened at Mildenhall.

On Monday, two men died when their their flatbed truck was involved in a three-vehicle crash with a Range Rover and a lorry.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the first crash.