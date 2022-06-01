Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV News Anglia's Elodie Harper

The manager of a swimming pool in Cambridge has warned facilities across the country could be forced to shut due to the "existential threat" posed by the cost of living crisis.

Daryl Emes, who helps run Parkside Pool in the city, said the sharp hike in energy prices had the potential to "close far more swimming pools than Covid ever did".

Speaking to ITV News Anglia, Mr Emes also revealed the energy costs to run the leisure facility had already risen 150%.

Membership to the site in Cambridge, which also includes a gym and studio space, currently costs between £28 and £60, depending on the package.

The pool is popular with both adults and children alike. Credit: ITV News Anglia

However, with running costs having increased so dramatically, pool managers are now considering whether to put prices up - something they are still desperate to avoid if they can help it.

"I'm very concerned, we are very big energy users in this industry," Mr Emes said.

"The cost of living going up, and the cost of energy especially, is a big concern for us because of people stopping their membership or the ability to keep our own facilities going, just with the cost of energy being what it is.

"It's no over-exaggeration to say this is an existential threat to swimming pools. This could close far more swimming pools than Covid ever did."

Mr Emes said some members had already chosen to cancel their subscriptions, with many blaming the cost of living crisis for their decision.

Play Brightcove video

Watch an extended interview with Mr Motivator

Fitness guru Mr Motivator, who was credited with keeping people active during the pandemic, said it was vital that gyms and swimming pools remained accessible for all and added that communities should "do whatever they need to do" to ensure they stay open.

"We can't all expect to have our own swimming pool at home, so therefore the public baths are really important," he told ITV News Anglia.

"I think we should find ways in which they always stay open. Either we have to increase the [subscription] costs, because normally these council-run gyms are inexpensive, or we ought to find a way that can actually encourage people just to fundraise to keep them open, or whatever we need to do.

"But, I think we should encourage swimming. It's a great all-round exercise, not just for children, but for adults as well."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...