Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was found with serious injuries at a house in Colchester and later died.

Officers were called to an address in Wickham Road just before midday on Wednesday after reports of concerns for the safety of a woman.

When they arrived, they discovered the woman was seriously injured and she later died at the scene.

A man, who was also found with injuries in the house, was taken to hospital and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

A police cordon is in place outside the house. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Officers have reassured people living nearby that they aren't looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“This incident has taken place in a really residential area and I know it will be worrying to people living nearby," Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock said.

“At this stage we don’t believe there is a risk to the wider public and we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“You will see an increased visible police presence in the area as specialist detectives and staff investigate and uniformed officers provide reassurance."

