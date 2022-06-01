Ipswich Town have made their second signing of the summer, with former QPR midfielder Dom Ball joining the League One club on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old, who had loan spells at Cambridge United and Peterborough United earlier in his career, was one of six players released by Championship side Rangers at the end of the season.

He has agreed a two-year contract at Portman Road and is the second new arrival at Ipswich in the space of three days following the capture of Rotherham United striker Freddie Ladapo earlier in the week.

Ball previously played under Town boss Kieran McKenna when he was a youngster at Tottenham Hotspur.

“I want to get out there on the pitch in front of the fans because it’s a great stadium and a huge club," Ball said.

“The first thing the fans should expect from me is hard work. I will give it my all here and I want nothing more than to help the club get promoted.”

McKenna added: “He has a good level of experience and he also has a fantastic character. He has been highly regarded at every club he has been at, and he lives his life to a high level of professionalism."

