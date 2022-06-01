A 45-year-old man has been jailed for raping a teenage girl more than 20 years ago.

Mark Allgood raped and sexually assaulted the girl in Peterborough in 1999 when she was in her early teens.

But it was not until 2018 that she was able to report what had happened to her to police.

Following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court, Allgood was found guilty of one count of rape of a girl under 16 and the indecent assault of a girl under 14. He was jailed for nine years.

Det Con Tracey Beeson, of Cambridgeshire Police, said Allgood, of Jobs Lane, March, had "gained the victim's trust and then prayed on her in the most disgraceful way".

She added: "This case shows that time is not a barrier to prosecuting perpetrators of sexual offences. I would encourage any survivors of abuse to report what happened to police."