A pensioner accused of causing a crash which killed a five-month-old baby in his pram is set to stand trial later this year.

Shelagh Robertson, 74, from Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire, is charged with causing the death of Louis Thorold by careless driving.

The baby boy was being pushed in his pram by his mum along the A10 in Waterbeach when a van left the road and hit them both.

Louis was killed while his 36-year-old mum Rachael Thorold was left in a coma for 10 days and spent four months in hospital.

Both Louis's mum and dad, Chris Thorold, were in court to hear Robertson, of Stables Yard, Waterbeach, enter a plea of not guilty during a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court. She will return to face trial on 8 August.