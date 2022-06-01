A Second World War pistol taken from a German prisoner was handed in as part of a weapons amnesty.

The majority of the 143 firearms and 1,400 rounds of ammunition surrendered during the 18-day campaign will be destroyed.

But police said the rare handgun would be handed to the Ministry of Defence and added to their teaching collection.

The Frommer Stop self-loading pistol was a war trophy taken from its owner during the closing stages of the Second World War.

It was handed in to police in Hertfordshire who ran a firearm amnesty in collaboration with forces in Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

Officers said among the weapons handed in were 58 viable firearms which could have fallen into the hands of potential criminals.

Gun amnesties give people the change to hand in unwanted and illegal forearms without fear of facing prosecution for possession.