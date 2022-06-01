Play Brightcove video

Watch Rob Setchell's round-up of the honours recipients across the region

A great-great-grandmother known as Norfolk's Queen of Knitting has received royal recognition of her achievements in the Queen's Jubilee Honours list.

Margaret Seaman, 93, has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity with her woollen wonders, including a model of Sandringham House and the meticulously-detailed NHS Knittingale during the pandemic.

She has been awarded the British Empire Medal in honour of her fundraising - and said, after first bursting into tears, she celebrated in the only way she knew how.

"Knitting is very good therapy - so we sat down and got on with what we were doing," said Mrs Seaman, of Caister near Great Yarmouth.

Sandringham House, as knitted by Margaret Seaman. Credit: PA

Mrs Seaman has won widespread acclaim for her knitted creations, and was named Pride of Britain fundraiser of the year in the East last year - even getting a request from awards judge Ashley Banjo that she knit him a jumper.

But she said her latest accolade would not change her, insisting: "I'm still Margaret."

"I can also get a coat of arms because of the presentation. You can have them designed - I could have one with knitting on," she said.

Mrs Seaman is among dozens of people across the East of England recognised for their community, fundraising and public service efforts - some during the pandemic, others over many decades.

Among them was Patrick Peal, founder of the East Anglian Air Ambulance, who has been made an MBE for services to emergency care.

Patrick Peal, founder of the East Anglian Air Ambulance Credit: PA

Secretary Faith Rutterford has also been honoured for her 63 years of service to the US Air Force at RAF Mildenhall.

Sandra Colston, founder of the Funky Voices Choir, which has been bringing people in Suffolk and Essex together for 15 years, has been made an MBE.

She said: "I still love it. They love it. To have such an icing on the cake - it's icing and a cherry and everything else - to have that kind of recognition, an MBE... I'm overwhelmed," she said.

Natalie Bissessur was also taken aback by her British Empire Medal for services to adult social care in Essex.

When Covid-19 hit, she took her husband Shane and their dogs, and moved into the care home for 11 months.

"I feel proud that we did it," she said. "And to this day none of our service users have had Covid so we're really happy with the decision that we made and glad that we could keep everyone safe."

A full list of those to receive honours in the Anglia region is available to view below: