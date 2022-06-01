A teenager accused of stabbing to death an 18-year-old on his way home from prom had allegedly tried to rob him of his car keys, a court has heard.

Patrick Sharp, who is also 18, appeared via video link at Luton Crown Court charged with murder, attempted robbery, possession of a blade and possession of cocaine.

He is accused of stabbing student Kajetan Migdal as he returned home from his prom in Stevenage on Friday.

The teenager, who was attacked on Cutty's Lane around 11.20pm, died in hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

Sharp, of Cutty's Lane, Stevenage, wore a grey tracksuit during his appearance from Bedford Prison.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Charles Gratwicke who set a plea hearing for 8 August and a provisional trial date of 28 November.

Following Kajetan's death, Clive Mathew, headteacher at John Henry Newman Catholic School, said the teenager was a much-loved member of the community and a "continual source of pride for the school".

"Kajetan was spending the evening with his school friends and staff celebrating the achievements and memories of his seven years in the school when he was killed in an attack close to the venue," he added.