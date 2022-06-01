The family of a dad who was killed when his car crashed into a water-filled ditch have paid tribute to him and his "loud, silly personality".

Luke Norris, 33, died when his silver Ford Focus crashed on the B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea, Cambridgeshire, at about 11pm on Friday.

Mr Norris, of High Street, Doddington, was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

His family have paid tribute to him, saying he died in a "tragic road accident while on his way home".

The statement said: “Devoted father to Finley, Luke had a way with everyone. We will miss his sense of humour, compassion for others and his loud, silly personality.

“He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and colleagues.”

Sgt Mark Atkins, who is investigating the collision, said: “Our thoughts go out to Luke’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was in the area at around that time and has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should contact police online or via 101, quoting incident 239 of 28 May.