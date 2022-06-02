A former Colchester United assistant manager has quit his new job in Bulgaria after supporters directed racist abuse at some of his club's players.

Alex Dyer joined CSKA Sofia in April to work alongside former Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew, but the pair have now walked out over "unacceptable" behaviour from a "small group of organised racist fans".

According to reports, four black players were subjected to racist chants and had bananas thrown at them as they arrived for a recent match against Botev Plovdiv.

It's believed Pardew and Dyer were appalled by the incident and sought urgent talks with club bosses after the game.

Former Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew has also left CSKA Sofia. Credit: PA

The pair have now decided to resign, with Pardew confirming in a statement on the club's official website that the events had left them "outraged."

"The events before and after the match with Botev were not acceptable for me, for my assistant Alex Dyer, or for our players," Pardew's statement read.

"The reason no-one gave an interview after the match was that we were all very outraged by the situation that had escalated.

"Our players decided to play only out of loyalty and to protect the club. The small group of organised racist fans who tried to sabotage this match is not what I want to lead and represent the team."

Dyer was the first black man to work in a coaching capacity at Sofia.

Hayden Mullins (left) and Alex Dyer (right) worked together at Colchester United. Credit: PA

Before his time in Bulgaria, he was assistant to Hayden Mullins at League Two club Colchester.

At the time, the duo were one of the only black management teams in the UK.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia back in July last year, Dyer, who was also subjected to racist abuse during his time in charge of Scottish club Kilmarnock, said hate could never be allowed to win.

"You can't let the bigots win, and the racism, you can't let it beat you," said Dyer.

"You have to get up, get your head down, and you stick your chest out and you go again. You don't let them win and that's all you can do."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...