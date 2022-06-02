A man has been jailed for nine years for raping a teenage girl more than 20 years ago.

Mark Allgood, 45, attacked the girl in 1999 in Peterborough, when she was in her early teens.

He was interviewed in 2018 after the victim reported the abuse to police.

Police say Allgood "gained the victim’s trust" preyed on her in the "most disgraceful way."

Following an investigation, he was charged with two counts of rape of a girl under 16 and another of indecent assault of a girl under 14.

He denied the charges, but following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court he was found guilty of one of the counts of rape and the indecent assault.

DC Tracey Beeson, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “I would like to commend the victim for coming forward to report what happened and for her continued bravery throughout the court process.

“This case shows that time is not a barrier to prosecuting perpetrators of sexual offences. I would encourage any survivors of abuse to report what happened to police.

“Bringing perpetrators of sexual offences to justice is one of our priorities and we will work with survivors of abuse to do all we can to offer them support.”