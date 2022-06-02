From patriotic street parties to back garden gatherings, celebrations have kicked off to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Twelve million street parties are expected to take place across the UK over the bumper bank holiday to herald the historic occasion.

Around 300 residents of Manchester Close in Stevenage have come together to throw a party for the magnificent milestone, which included a DJ, food and activities.

Residents even went green for the Queen, recycling some of the bunting from the royal wedding street party they hosted in 2011.

Jackie Peddie (black top) was the first resident to move to the street nearly 30 years ago. Credit: ITV Anglia

"It is really going to be nice to get everyone together", resident Lee Dibley, said.

"From two years of not being able to do anything and celebrate and now we can get together and have a street party like this is absolutely amazing. As long as the weather holds out it should be good."

Jackie Peddie was the first resident on Manchester Close almost 30 years ago and hasn't missed a street party since.

"We have some brilliant neighbours who have been here practically as long as us", Jackie said.

"We all get on great - it is a fantastic Close! Everyone looks after each other, there is a great community spirit."

Leo the dog dressed up for the special occasion. Credit: ITV Anglia

Meanwhile, Bishop's Stortford's town crier drew quite a crowd in Market Square as she proclaimed that more than 1,500 beacons will be lit this evening.

The beacon lighting will take place at the war memorial in Castle Park on Thursday evening- as more than 2,000 are lit in unison across the UK and the Commonwealth to mark Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

Lighting up Great Yarmouth's seafront were 27 horses in a special tribute to the nations most famous horse-lover.

The Friesian horses trotted along the Golden Mile dressed in red, white and navy blue and were then taken to the beach for a leisurely stroll.