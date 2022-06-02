The A11 in Suffolk has reopened, 19 hours after a three-vehicle crash which led to an elderly woman being airlifted to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the collision near Mildenhall just after 10.30am on Wednesday.

A lorry, a Land Rover Defender and a Porsche were all involved in the crash.

A woman aged in her 70s, who was the driver of the Porsche, was airlifted to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge where she remains.

The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds with minor injuries.

The crash caused "extensive damage" to the central reservation barrier, and the road had to be resurfaced overnight due to fuel and hydraulic fluid spills.

Both directions of the carriageway had to be shut while the work took place.

The incident was the second serious crash on the road in less than 48 hours, following a crash that killed two men on Monday.

The A11 is one of the main routes through Norfolk and Suffolk, with both counties expecting an influx of holiday-makers over the four-day Platinum Jubilee holiday weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses to both crashes.

