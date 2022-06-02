Great Yarmouth's train station has been given a royal makeover just in time for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A special mural has been painted on the side of the town's station building, off Acle Road.

It was created by the artist Gnasher and features images of the Queen from 1952 - the year of her accession - as well as pictures of the monarch in the modern day.

It also showcases a picture of the train that brought her to the town for a visit in 1985.

The artwork was made possible thanks to a partnership between arts group Reprezent Projects, rail operator Greater Anglia, and Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

“We are proud to play our part in Great Yarmouth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, through our positive role in the creation and installation of the fantastic mural at the railway station," Greater Anglia’s head of corporate affairs, Jonathan Denby, said.

"Her Majesty the Queen has visited our region many times by train during her reign, both on the Royal Train - including to Great Yarmouth in 1985, as illustrated on the mural – and on normal scheduled services, so the rail station mural is very appropriate and I’m sure will impress passengers and visitors to the town.”

The mural shows images of the Queen from 1952. Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The artwork also pays tribute to the nearby Town Hall, which celebrates its 140th anniversary this year.

The building was opened by the then-Prince of Wales - who would later go on to become Edward VII - in May 1882.

Queen Elizabeth II then visited with the Duke of Edinburgh in 1985, where the royal pair were welcomed by a choir of 250 local children.

“The train station is an important gateway to the town, used by thousands of visitors to Great Yarmouth – including the Queen herself," Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader, Carl Smith, said.

"I am delighted that we have been able to work with Reprezent and Greater Anglia to bring this dual celebration of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and our own Town Hall’s 140th anniversary to life.”

