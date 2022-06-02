A Ukrainian refugee has given birth to a baby girl in the UK, while her husband remains on the frontline fighting Russia's invasion.

Anna Vitkovska, 42, gave birth to Victoria in Colchester, Essex - naming her daughter in tribute to her hopes of victory for Ukraine.

Victoria was born at Colchester General on May 24, joining Anna and her teenage daughter Dasha, 15, in the home they share with their sponsor family after fleeing the war.

When the war started, Anna and her daughter, stayed in the basement of her parents home in Kyiv.

Anna, who was six months pregnant at the time, was determined to remain in the capital with her family - until a rocket hit the building opposite the maternity unit where she was due to give birth.

Anna, Dasha and baby Victoria. Credit: ITV Anglia

"When a rocket target to my city, it was like it was like destroyed something inside me really", Anna said.

"Anytime, any second, you understand that a rocket could fall down on the roof. It was terrible and for Dasha more stressful, she couldn't sleep. And I needed to decide very quickly in that moment to change in my life."

Anna and Dasha made the decision to leave and made their way to Poland, then Paris, before eventually arriving in Essex.

The family with their sponsors Clive and Nicola Allen in Colchester. Credit: ITV Anglia

Anna's husband, who is a a Colonel in the Ukrainian army, says he is desperate to hold her and can't wait for the family to be reunited.

"Every day we try to show him a video with Victoria". Anna said.

"He's amazing. He is excited. It helps him to work every day in this situation. We tried to support him and tried to get up his mood every day."

"I'm happy that I came to England and met this beautiful and really brilliant England family, which helped us and supported us."

