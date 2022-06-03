A man is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after he was stabbed during an altercation outside a pub in Ipswich.

Emergency services were called to the Upper Brook Street area of the town just after 9pm on Thursday night after reports that two small groups of men had been involved in a fight near the Cock & Pye pub.

It's believed at least one of the people involved was carrying a large knife.

The 28-year-old victim sustained a deep cut to his shoulder, a puncture to his lung and a wound to his wrist, and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

His injuries are described as potentially life-threatening.

Police believe it was a targeted attack, but additional patrols will still be carried out in the area to reassure the public.

Officers have been granted additional powers to stop and search, which means they will be able to search people without reasonable grounds.

Police also confirmed that no weapon has been found yet.

