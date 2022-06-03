Traffic cops helped prevent road carnage after they crashed their police patrol car into a fleeing suspect about to drive the wrong way on the M25.

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday June 2) when a driver tried to leave a petrol station in without paying for fuel.

Essex Police spotted the car after it left the garage in Waterhouse Lane, Chelmsford at around 1:30am. They tried to get him to pull over but he refused, and sped off in the wrong direction on the A12.

Officers were given permission to pursue but called off the chase when he was spotted driving on the correct carriageway.

But shortly afterwards they were allowed to undertake another pursuit on the London-bound A12 carriageway towards junction 28 of the M25 when the vehicle entered the junction, in the wrong direction .

The officers used what is termed a 'tactical contact' in order to stop the vehicle on the roundabout. It means they used their patrol car to intercept the driver.

The police car was seriously damaged as a result of the action.

Chief Inspector Darren Deex, of our Operational Policing Command, said: “Officers recognised the danger which this incident could have posed to traffic on the M25 and put themselves in harm’s way in order to ensure the vehicle was stopped.

“Thankfully, none of the officers involved sustained any serious injuries."

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, theft, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified. He remains in custody for questioning.