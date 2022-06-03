Beacons were lit across East Anglia on Thursday night to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen began the ceremony at Windsor Castle, touching a globe representing the Commonwealth Nations, which then symbolically sent a river of light from the castle to Buckingham Palace.

Elsewhere, more than 3,500 beacons around the world were simultaneously lit - including at the royal estate at Sandringham in West Norfolk.

Big crowds gathered in the Royal Parkland at dusk to watch the event which celebrated the Queen's 70-year reign.

The ceremony at Sandringham on Thursday night. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The title of the tallest beacon in East Anglia went to The Swaffham Ecotricity Turbine in Norfolk, which was illuminated in royal purple and flaming red.

The turbine, which stands at over 100 metres tall, was designed by Sir Norman Foster and helps powers 1,000 homes.

"We are delighted to have transform this iconic structure into the tallest beacon in East Anglia," the leaders of Breckland Council, Cllr Sam Chapman-Allen, said.

"Her Majesty and the Royal family have a long association with Norfolk and Breckland, therefore we are thrilled to play our part in this national celebration and to thank her for her wonderful 70 years' service and dedication to our country."

Bruno Peek with the Queen at Windsor Castle. Credit: PA

The lighting of the beacons was organised by the Queen's Pageant master Bruno Peek, from Gorleston.

Mr Peek stood by the Queen's side as she got the lighting ceremony underway at Windsor Castle.

"To be able to stand next to your monarch commemorating a unique anniversary and moment in her life is such a privilege," said Mr Peek.

"It looked as though she didn't want to leave."

The beacons in Ely (left) and Bury St Edmunds (right). Credit: Laura Jones/We Love Bury St Edmunds!

In Bury St Edmunds, a beacon was lit in Abbey Gardens, where crowds were also treated to music from award-winning youth choir, the Voice Squad.

It was a similar scene in Ely where people lined the streets to get a glimpse of the beacon there, and in Thorpe St Andrew just outside of Norwich, there was a spectacular fireworks display.

