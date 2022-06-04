The festivities for the Queen's Platinum jubilee have reached day three and the party is in full swing.

The UK is celebrating 70 years of Her Majesty's reign with a long weekend of parades, concerts and parties.

In Luton, the streets were littered with colourful costumes as the town's carnival returned after two years.

The Carnival was a spectacular show of costumes, dance, and music. Credit: ITV Anglia

Thousands of spectators lined the route as the parade passed through the town centre from Manor Park to St George's Square.

The carnival is part of Luton’s Jubilee celebrations, and shows off the town's rich cultural heritage with plenty of music, dancing and food.

Organisers said the festival was particularly needed after a two tough years.

"It showcases the absolutely amazing diversity and cultural heritage of our town and it's so much loved," said associate artistic director Clary Salandry.

"It's going to bring all of our families together. And we're going to have a big party in Luton."

Hundreds turned out at the event in Eaton Park, Norwich. Credit: ITV Anglia

The celebrations are continuing to bring communities together right across the East.

Hundreds gathered n Eaton Park in Norwich for a 'Party in the Park' honouring the city's diverse community and the Platinum Jubilee.

The free event was organised by the Norfolk Black History Committee and featured live music from all over the world, arts and crafts, stalls and exotic food.

"It is about getting the community together, it doesn't matter where you come from, your ethnicity, background, just to bring the community as one in a festive way", organiser Eunice Kokrasset told ITV News Anglia.

"I think the atmosphere is buzzing. You look around and it doesn't matter, everyone is enjoying themselves, the music, and that is exactly what we wanted to achieve today."

Soprano singer Emma Nuule and her Union Jack ballgown! Credit: ITV Anglia

Soprano singer Emma Nuule opened the event, with a performance of 'God Save The Queen'.

This was one of three performances Emma was singing at over the bank holiday.

"This is such a multicultural event, and I love the fact that people from all around the world can come together to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee", Emma said.

"It feels such an honour to be asked to sing.

"I see lots of famous opera singers, singing with these Jubilee dresses, so I thought I will take one of my old opera ballgowns and turn into into a Jubilee dress. i have made one for my daughter and myself."