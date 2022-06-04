Detectives have launched an investigation after a woman was raped in Milton Keynes.

The victim, who is in her late teens, was attacked in an area of trees close to the Eaglestone Park area of the city last Wednesday night (June 1).

The attack happened between midnight and 2am.

Thames Valley Police described the attack as a "concerning incident". They say the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

The victim said her attackers were white and possibly from eastern Europe as she heard them speaking to each other in what she believes to be an eastern European language.

One was 5ft 9 ins tall, of medium build and was completely bald, wearing a navy blue Umbro jumper, black jogging bottoms.

The other man was in his 30s, had a white beard, and was wearing a green Nike jacket, with red and white Lonsdale shoes.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Glister, said: “This is a concerning incident and we are carrying out a thorough investigation.

“Our specialist officers are working to support the victim in connection with this incident.

“We would ask anyone who has CCTV or a ring door bell to please check their footage and get in touch if it shows anything that could assist our enquiries."

“Equally if anyone has witness information we would ask them to come forward.

Thames Valley Police say there will be an increased police presence while investigations continue.