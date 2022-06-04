Queen to watch Newmarket trainers race for glory at Epsom Derby on ITV

Play Brightcove video

Watch Donovan Blake's report on the build up to the Derby

One of the centrepieces of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations - at least for the Queen - was to be at the Epsom Derby.

Her Majesty was due to attend - but she'll be watching it on ITV instead.

One person hoping for a double celebration will be Newmarket Trainer Charlie Fellowes, who hopes his challenger Grand Alliance is peaking at the right time.

"He deserves to be in the race. But he has to improve again, and what he's done previously to have a real chance. I obviously think he can improve. But whether he can improve enough to go on and be competitive, we'll see.

"The last thing you want to do is to watch a horse trail in twenty lengths last. No matter how special the occasion or how special the race, that's not enjoyable for anyone. We're not coming here with a horse which we think is going to do that. We think he's going to run a good race. He's improved and improved with every race so far this year... and he's been a real surprise package."

But while Grand Alliance might be one of the main Derby contenders, the Queen herself will be a star attraction.

Her majesty's love for horses is on display in new unseen footage where she affectionately pets and feeds the animals in Sandringham.

Queen in unseen footage patting and feeding beloved horses

The monarch described one of the horses as an “extraordinary girl” and is heard to say she wonders what goes through the creature’s head.

The clips, filmed at the Royal Stud in Sandringham in April, will be shown in a special feature as part of ITV’s Saturday Platinum Jubilee coverage.

The Queen, a keen horseracing fan, will not attend the Epsom Derby this weekend, but will be watching on television.

In the clips, she observed various horses and foals, alongside her trusted bloodstock and racing adviser John Warren.

Mr Warren, who has been an adviser to the monarch for more than 13 years and also represents other leading horse owners from across the globe, was made a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) in the latest Queen’s honours.

Gently stroking the coat of one of the horses, the Queen is heard to say: “Well it must be three or four years when she came down into Windsor yard, but behaved as though she’d always been there.”

Admiring the horse, she added: “Extraordinary girl, aren’t you?”

This new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II has been released by The Royal Windsor Horse Show to mark the occasion of her 96th birthday Credit: henrydallalphotography.com

Another clip showed the Queen asking a horse “would you like another one?”, before picking a carrot from a bowl and feeding it.

Later, observing two horses walking alongside each other in the yard, the Queen is heard to say: “I often wonder what goes through her head”.

Newmarketr Trainer Sir Michael Stoute and jockey Ryan Moore also feature in the ITV special with presenter Ed Chamberlin, which was filmed at The Jockey Club Rooms in the town in May.

In the ITV feature, Mr Moore praised the Queen for letting him ride with “complete freedom”.

He said: “There is no pressure at all… she’s always let me ride with complete freedom and it’s been a tremendous honour for me.”

– ITV Racing is on today Saturday June 4 at 12.40pm-5pm.