A woman has died following a crash on the A11 near Mildenhall - the third death on the road within 48 hours.

Police were called to a three-vehicle crash involving a lorry, Land Rover Defender and a Porsche shortly after 10:30am on Wednesday 1 June.

The road was closed for 19 hours between Barton Mills and Elveden.

The driver of the Porsche, a woman aged in her 70s, was seriously injured and airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where she died on Friday.

The collision caused extensive damage to the central reservation barrier. Credit: Airyn Skene

Police have identified the victim as Catherine Moore, 73, from Ware in Hertfordshire.

The driver of the lorry, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

The crash caused "extensive damage" to the central reservation barrier, and the road had to be resurfaced overnight due to fuel and hydraulic fluid spills.

The incident was the second serious crash on the road within days, following a collision that killed two men on Monday.

A white Maxus flatbed vehicle was involved in a crash with a red Range Rover Sport and a Scania lorry.

The driver and passenger of the Maxus died at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to both crashes.