More than 3,000 workers at 70 companies will begin a four-day week with no loss of pay in a trial lasting six months.

Organisers say it is the biggest four-day week pilot to take place anywhere in the world.

Firms taking part will give 100% of workers' pay for 80% of the time, in exchange for a commitment to maintain at least 100% productivity.

Among those involved in running the trial are researchers from the University of Cambridge, 4 Day Week Global think tank Autonomy, and Oxford University and Boston College.

A huge range of companies are taking part, ranging from animation studios to hospitality venues and those in the care and construction industries.

Researchers will work with each participating organisation to measure the impact on productivity and the wellbeing of its workers, as well as the impact on the environment and gender equality.

Norfolk MP Clive Lewis has also raised the prospect of introcuding measures to encourage a four-day-week.

Joe O'Connor, chief executive of 4 Day Week Global, said: "The UK is at the crest of a wave of global momentum behind the four-day week.

"As we emerge from the pandemic, more and more companies are recognising that the new frontier for competition is quality of life, and that reduced-hour, output-focused working is the vehicle to give them a competitive edge.

"The impact of the 'great resignation' is now proving that workers from a diverse range of industries can produce better outcomes while working shorter and smarter."

Many companies are already experimenting with shorter working weeks.

A civil engineering company in Ipswich is giving staff every other Friday off after studies have shown it can increase workflow. JMS Engineering says it will mean employees will be more refreshed on the days they're in the office.

Meanwhile IGo4 insurance firm in Peterborough has also introduced a new four day working week.

The University of Cambridge has also found that short-time working may also have benefits for mental health and could help deal with the current economic problems caused by results of the pandemic, Brexit and the cost of living crisis.

They say countries like Germany and Austria, have traditionally used short-time work programmes to deal with economic crises.

Employers can reduce the hours of employees, typically with some compensation from public funds to mitigate some of the loss of hours. This has several benefits over the all-or-nothing job shedding being used in the UK.

• Employees retain their attachment to an employer and have more certainty over their future. • It is easier for employers to vary their volume and type of labour power as the pandemic peaks and then we start an exit strategy. • Employees can be redeployed depending on their skills, adaptability of the job to homeworking or safe-distancing, or the pre-existing health conditions of the employee.

