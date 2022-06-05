Drumming sensation Nandi Bushell has wowed crowds at the Platinum Party and the Palace.

The concert which featured global superstars like Diana Ross, Andrea Bocelli, Queen, Alicia Keys and Sir Rod Stewart was broadcast around the world.

The 12-year-old from Ipswich played drums for the DJ Jax Jones.

She described the experience as "amazing", telling her 856,000 Instagram followers "I can’t believe I just performed at Buckingham Palace LIVE on TV to MILLIONS of viewers!"

A crowd of more than 22,000 packed into stands and onto The Mall to watch the show on the third night of Jubilee celebrations.

Classic images of Her Majesty were displayed across Buckingham Palace, along with illuminations of corgis, the Queen's handbag and a large 70 that lit up the sky.

The Queen kick-started an array of star-studded performances at the concert with a heart-warming short film alongside a national treasure – Paddington Bear.

The Queen having tea with Paddington Bear. Credit: Buckingham Palace/ Studio Canal / BBC Studios / Heyday Films

The musical entertainment is not over yet.

Nandi's fellow Suffolk music star Ed Sheeran is to headline the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London.

Sheeran, 31, said: "20 years ago I decided I wanted to pick up a guitar because I watched the Golden Jubilee on TV, saw Eric Clapton play Layla and said, 'that's what I wanna do'.

Ed Sheeran will pay tribute to the Queen and Philip Credit: Ian West/PA

"10 years later I played The A Team at the Diamond Jubilee, and now 10 years on I'm playing the Platinum Jubilee this Sunday. Life is weird how it keeps coming full circle in lovely ways. Tune in on Sunday and see ya there x"

Sheeran is set to perform his song 'Perfect' during Sunday's celebrations, as a tribute to the Queen and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.