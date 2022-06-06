Traffic police in Norfolk made one of their more unusual "stops" when they pulled over a steam engine towing what appeared to be three trailers on a dual carriageway.

The convoy was pulled over on the A47 after it was spotted making a 40-mile journey at just 5mph.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Police tweeted pictures of the vehicles, describing them as "an amazing piece of engineering, towing an 'odd' combination of three 'trailers'".

At the front appeared to be a steam engine, towing a large red caravan-style trailer.

The Landrover was hitched to the back of the red trailer Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Police

Behind the red trailer was hitched a blue Landrover Discovery, itself towing a flat bed trailer.

Police have blurred out the number plates and faces in the pictures they tweeted but said they were carrying out further inquiries.

The trailers seen from the back Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Police

