A family of five had a lucky escape after their BMW plunged into a water-filled ditch in the Cambridgeshire Fens.

Two adults and three children were trapped in the car after it left the road in Farcet near Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.

Cambridgeshire Police tweeted pictures of the scene that greeted their officers when they arrived at Ramsey Road.

The photo shows the car upside down with only the rear end above the water, while the family's possessions, including shoes and trainers, are strewn across the surface of the water.

Only the rear window of the car is above the water line, while the rest of the vehicle appears to be underwater.

Cambridgeshire Police said the family were not seriously hurt, though they did have to be treated for hypothermia.

Several ambulances and fire engines were also called to the scene to join in the rescue operation.

It is not clear how the alarm was raised or how long the family spent in the over-turned car before help was summoned.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Ramsey Road at Farcet Credit: Cambs Cops

