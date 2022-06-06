Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The Republic of Ireland international came through the Championship side's academy and broke into the first team a couple of seasons ago.

His progress was halted last season due to a back injury that ruled him out for much of the campaign, but he still managed to score his first Premier League goal in 2-1 defeat at home to Leeds United in October.

The 19-year-old's new deal at Carrow Road will run until 2026, and Omobamidele says his aim now is to establish himself in the starting line-up as Norwich target an immediate return to the top flight.

Omobamidele is now a full Republic of Ireland international. Credit: PA

"It’s another stepping stone in my development and I just can't wait to keep going at this club," he said.

“I want to be a first team player, playing every week, to be one of the first names on the teamsheet over the next 12 months. That what I’m really going to put my focus to.”

Head coach Dean Smith added: “He is a young player who has got an awful lot of potential.

“He can be very good. He is quick, he is a good defender and he is calm on the ball. He is good in both boxes, as you saw with his header against Leeds. He really does go and attack the ball and he can be a goalscoring centre-half for us.”

