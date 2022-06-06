Fire crews have been tackling a large gas leak after a pipe burst into flames when it was ruptured by a mechanical digger.

Crews were called to Pound Close in Upper Caldecote near Bedford just after 8am on Monday.

People living in the area had to leave their homes temporarily while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Bedfordshire Fire said the 65mm gas main had been ignited by an electricity supply after it was ruptured by the digger.

Gas workers managed to stem the leak while fire crews from Bedford and Sandy isolated and put out the fire.

Police were also on the scene, as well as electricity workers and representatives from the local council. Roads were also closed.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said they had left the incident in the care of gas workers, who will be fixing the main and restoring supplies.

