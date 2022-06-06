Pop star Pixie Lott tied the knot with her fiancé Oliver Cheshire in a star-studded ceremony held at Ely Cathedral.

The pair's wedding had reportedly been delayed several times because of the coronavirus pandemic, and was attended by family and celebrity friends of the couple.

Among the guests were McFly star Danny Jones, Tom Pearce from The Only Way Is Essex and Sabrina Elba.

Following the ceremony, the happy couple emerged to cheers and applause, before dancing among their guests to Kool & the Gang's Celebration.

Pixie Lott and her new husband at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire Credit: Terry Harris

