Police are looking for a pedestrian and a cyclist who may have been the last people to speak to a man and woman who died in a car crash moments later.

Northamptonshire Police said the pair may be able to help them pinpoint the cause of the fatal crash in Rushden.

A woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s both died at the scene when their grey BMW left the road at the roundabout linking John Clark Way, Tyne Way and Spire Road just after 9pm on Friday.

Police said just before the crash they had stopped to speak to the two people on the side of Windsor Road, just a minute's drive away.

Now police want those witnesses to come forward, saying they might have vital information.

The two witnesses are asked to email collisionappeals@northants.police.uk, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

