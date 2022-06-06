A woman in her 40s has died after falling from the rear passenger seat of a car, said police.

The woman was injured on the B1108 Earlham Road in Colney during the early evening of Saturday on the Jubilee weekend.

Emergency services were called just after 6.30pm following reports the woman had been seriously injured after falling from a black Peugeot.

Paramedics were called but the woman died at the scene.

Police had to closure the road between the Watton Road/Colney Lane junction, Wilberforce Road junction and the roundabout at Dodderman Way, Tollgate Way and Threescore Road until Sunday morning.

They want to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage or who saw the car before the collision.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or email sciu@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.

