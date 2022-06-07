Play Brightcove video

In the constituency of one of the favourites to succeed Boris Johnson, voters remain split over whether they want to change the prime minister - or simply change the subject.

On the streets of Swaffham in South West Norfolk, the seat of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, opinions were divided as to whether the prime minister's win in the confidence vote on Monday night was enough to save him.

And the prospect of their own MP throwing her hat into the ring to be the next Tory leader was met with enthusiasm from the local Conservative association.

Outside The Greyhound pub Robert Brady, 77, said he was a big fan of Mr Johnson.

"I think he should survive, bless him," he said. "I think he's a nice man. He's done a lot for the country. He's got us out of the old EU and apart from that he's just a great fella. I'd vote for him any day."

At the nearby Red Lion, Ian Hearn, 60, from Frinton-on-Sea in Essex agreed, despite the Partygate revelations which have dogged the PM and the party in recent months.

He said: "Apart from all the silliness that's happened and telling lies, which I don't like, he's done well with Brexit and he's done well with the roll out on the vaccines on Covid."

The Covid rule breaking parties in Downing Street led to widespread anger in the party, culminating in 148 MPs voting that they no longer had confidence in Mr Johnson.

The 60-page report by senior civil servant Sue Gray revealed damaging details and photographs of gatherings in Downing Street.

At the Great British Tavern, Vickie Skingley, 33, said she thought Mr Johnson should go.

She said: "He broke the rules so he should have stepped down - definitely."

But at the Swaffham Conservative Club, supporters of the PM said it was time to move on and focus on other political priorities.

Member David Hills said: "I think everybody's had their grumps and groans - now let's get on with it."

When asked what he thought about Liz Truss if there were to be a leadership contest, he added: "If Elizabeth decides to throw her name in the ring I think everyone in our association would back her 100%.

"She's doing a fabulous job as foreign secretary in a very difficult position and I think she has our full backing."

For Anthea Foster, however, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations were still on her mind. She said: "I am so fed up with politics. I don't even want to talk about it.

"We've had the most wonderful five days of Jubilee celebrations and we don't need politics at the moment, whatever they are."

Attention in the short-term will now turn to potential ministerial resignations in the coming days, says ITV News' political correspondent Daniel Hewitt.

Next around the corner will be PMQs on Wednesday where Mr Johnson will face questions from MPs.