The police watchdog is to probe the case of a man who fell to his death from a bridge over a busy road after it emerged officers had spoken to him earlier.

The man in his 40s died after he was seriously hurt falling from a high bridge in Haverhill in Suffolk.

It happened yesterday evening at about 9.30pm in the Hamlet Road area.

Suffolk Police said officers had spoken to the same man just after 8pm that evening when he was sitting on a wall near a busy road at Ehringshausen Way in the town.

They left the scene after speaking to the man.

Officers were called again an hour and a half later by the ambulance service after the same man suffered fatal injuries in the fall.

A cordon was put up but the man died a short while after emergency services arrived.

Suffolk Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and the coroner is being informed.

The case is being referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct as a matter of routine.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know