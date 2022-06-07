A woman whose death is being investigated as murder has been named as a lecturer from the University of Suffolk.

Dr Antonella Castelvedere, 52, has been named in Italian media as the woman who died at a house on Wickham Road in Colchester, in Essex.

Police were called to the house shortly before midday last Wednesday (1 June) over welfare concerns.

The woman who was found at the house with serious injuries later died.

A man, who was also found with injuries in the house, was taken to hospital and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

Dr Castelvedere was a Senior Lecturer in English Literature at the University of Suffolk.

Police have not named the victim, but the University of Suffolk said in a statement that they were "Deeply saddened by the untimely death of Dr Antonella Castelvedere.”

"Antonella was a widely respected and well-liked member of staff at the university where she was an outstanding academic in English and Critical Writing.”

"Our thoughts are with her family at this very difficult time."

Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, who is leading the investigation, said detectives were "continuing to piece together the circumstances which led up to this incident".