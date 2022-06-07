A woman in her 40s has died following a fatal collision on the A43 in Northamptonshire.

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash in Broughton near Kettering at about 9.20am on Monday.

A silver Ford Puma was travelling from Kettering towards Northampton when it collided with a white Scania lorry travelling in the opposite direction.

While the woman driving the Ford Puma died, the driver of the lorry – a man in his 50s – was uninjured.

Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or prior to the accident.

