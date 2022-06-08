Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran celebrated his Platinum Jubilee performance by picking up an Indian takeaway on his way home.

Sheeran returned from Buckingham Palace to stop by his favourite curry restaurant in his home town of Framlingham in Suffolk.

He was described as "our local hero" by the restaurant Curry India, whose owner thanked him for his loyal custom over 10 years.

After the star picked up his paneer tikka chilli massala, owner Belal Mitu posted on the restaurant's Facebook page: "You are such a wonderful person.

"Money doesn’t change you…we are proud of you."

Mr Sheeran has been a regular at Curry India, pictured here with owner Belal Mitu in 2021 Credit: Curry India

The star sang his hit song Perfect at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in a moving tribute to the Queen and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

He performed the romantic ballad as footage of the Queen and Prince Philip was played on screens around the stage in the finale of the London pageant.

When interviewed by the BBC ahead of his live performance, he said he was "thinking of having a curry" when he got home - and he stayed true to his word.

He added the performance had been a "full-circle nostalgia moment because this is the event that I picked up guitar at 20 years ago after seeing Eric Clapton playing on stage."

The 31 year old, who also recently welcomed his second child, reminisced about performing at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012 where he played his first single, The A Team.