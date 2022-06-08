A young kitten was discovered tied up in a plastic bag and dumped by the side of the road, the RSPCA said.

The female tabby kitten was found by a dog walker at around 5am in Broad Grove near Grimston in Norfolk on Sunday, inside a plain white plastic bag with bits of Saturday's newspaper.

The kitten is in good health and has now been taken to the RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre in Cambridgeshire, said the animal charity.

Naomi Sadoff, the animal rescue officer who rescued the kitten, said: “This poor kitten had been tied up in a plastic bag and dumped like rubbish on the street.

"She was lucky someone found her when she did or she could have suffocated, starved or been thrown in the bin.

"We know that some people may be struggling to afford to care for their pets at the moment but there is never an excuse to abandon an animal like this and tying this poor kitten up in a plastic bag was callous and cruel."

The RSPCA said it was concerned more cats would be abandoned than ever this year due to the cost of living crisis.

Anyone who saw anything in Broad Grove on Sunday is asked to contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

