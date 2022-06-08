The sentence of a drug dealer who killed a stranger with a single punch will be reviewed by judges after the Attorney General referred it for being unduly lenient.

Jake McFarlane attacked Ian Clitheroe outside a pub in Huntingdon in the early hours of 30 January, knocking the 50-year-old to the ground.

Mr Clitheroe was given CPR at the scene and taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge but died on 3 February.

McFarlane, 22, of Bernard Close in Huntingdon, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

He was sentenced to 24 months for the manslaughter and 21 months for the drugs offence, leading Mr Clitheroe's family to call for a change in the law to ensure tougher sentences for manslaughter.

The sentence has now been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General, under the Unduly Lenient Sentencing Scheme.

Mr Clitheroe's family told ITV News Anglia they understood MacFarlane had not meant to kill him, but felt the jail term was inadequately low.

His sister Lisa Jarmany said the family had wanted to feel "a little but of justice had been done" after the original sentencing.

"And we didn't feel that at all. So you feel like you can't move on," she added.

